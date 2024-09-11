Toby Jones secures National Television Award for Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Toby Jones has secured the best drama performance gong at the National Television Awards for his role in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The ITV drama helped renew attention to the subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal.

Jones portrayed former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates, one of more than 550 claimants who have brought legal action against the Post Office.

Collecting his gong during the annual awards ceremony at The O2 in London on Wednesday evening, the actor said: “This means an awful lot, not just to me but to the extraordinary people who inspired our show.”

Sir Alan Bates Credit: PA

He also used the opportunity to congratulate the real Sir Alan on his recent marriage to his partner Suzanne Sercombe and hailed the drama as an “extraordinary project” to work on.

The four-part miniseries, which shone a light on the issue, is also nominated for the new drama prize alongside Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, romantic drama One Day and thrillers Fool Me Once and Red Eye.

Stacey Solomon picked up the first prize of the night for her reality show Sort Your Life Out.

It beat Clarkson’s Farm, Gogglebox, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live and The Yorkshire Vet in the factual entertainment category.

TV presenter Solomon thanked the families who opened up their homes and hearts to her for the show as she collected the prize.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly kicked off what could be another successful night by picking up the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award for reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Later in the show, Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway will be hoping to secure a hat-trick in the best authored documentary category as she has been nominated for the prize again, this time for Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story

Ahead of the ceremony, Garraway said it is “sad” her late husband Derek Draper could not see her nominated for another NTA for a documentary about his health issues.

It follows on from two other programmes about his battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system, which both picked up NTA gongs in the category in 2021 and 2022.

