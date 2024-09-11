Why is it suddenly so cold and how long will it last?

We may be approaching the middle of September but for many it feels like winter has come early.

With low pressure to the northeast and high pressure in the Atlantic, we have brisk and cold northerly winds with Arctic air, enhancing the chilly feel.

Temperatures are below average for the time of year, both by day and by night.

Last night, temperatures dipped as low as 2C in sheltered glens of Scotland with a patchy frost, and showers turned to sleety snow on the peaks of the Cairngorms.

Temperatures remain on the low side on Wednesday and Thursday with the brisk winds making it feel colder.

Last September was one of the warmest on record. Credit: PA

Wednesday night will be as cold as last night and Thursday night will see temperatures close to freezing with a frost for a few of us first thing on Friday morning.

This is our earliest frost for 20 years and the chilly episode has been made even more stark as we've had some very warm Septembers.

In 2016, we had our highest temperature of the year. In 2020 and 2021, we saw temperatures exceed 30C.

Last year we also had our hottest weather of 2023 in this month - an intense week-long heatwave at the start of September resulted in temperatures near 34C.

It's a very different story this year but could it indicate the weather we will see over autumn?

The current weather does not influence the rest of this autumn or this coming winter - there's no pattern.

At least we have some September sunshine forecast in the next few days - albeit with lower temperatures than we would like. Expect some clear, crisp, cold mornings.

The chilly air is forecast to give way this weekend, with a switch in the wind direction, we'll draw in milder air from the southwest and mid-Atlantic and temperatures will recover.

Expect nearer 20-23C early next week - it'll feel very pleasant after the chilly feel this week.

