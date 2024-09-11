'You’d love him to be here': Kate Garraway on not having Derek Draper at NTAs

Play Brightcove video

Stars have been arriving on the carpet ahead of the NTA's on Wednesday night, ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda has the latest

Kate Garraway says that it is “sad” her late husband Derek Draper could not see her nominated for another National Television Award (NTA) for a documentary about his health issues.

Garraway will be hoping to secure a hat-trick in the best-authored documentary category as she has been nominated for the prize again, this time for Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story.

Speaking from the red carpet on Wednesday evening, the Good Morning Britain presenter said: “The comments I’ve had and the emails and the letters have been so wonderful, and so obviously it’s been very sad in a way, because you’d love him to be here, or even if he wasn’t well enough to be actually here then to be going home to tell him all about it.

“But on the other hand, he will be so happy, I think that the issues that he wanted raised are being raised and so hopefully that’s good.”

Garraway said he would have been “very proud of these two”, referring to their children Darcey and Billy, who “get very shy at these things but wanted to come”.

She added that it is “wonderful” to have the “Draper gang”.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The programme followed the final year of Mr Draper’s life, before he died in January aged 56, after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

It follows on from two other programmes about his battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system, which both picked up NTA gongs in the category in 2021 and 2022.

However, Garraway thought it was “very unlikely” she would win against, also shortlisted former England captain David Beckham and pop star Robbie Williams, who both made Netflix documentaries.

ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which covered the Horizon IT scandal and shined a light on wrongfully prosecuted subpostmasters, is competing for the new drama prize.

ITV drama Mr Bates vs. The Post Office pushed the scandal to the top of the political agenda. Credit: ITV

At the event, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, actor Toby Jones is nominated in the drama performance category for his role as former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates, one of more than 550 claimants who have brought legal action against the Post Office.

It was announced last week that the ITV drama had been awarded the NTA Impact Award for creating a “huge cultural shift”.

Meanwhile, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will seek to extend their winning streak in the TV presenter category to a historic 23rd year.

The Geordie duo is also up for best quiz game show, while I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway are nominated for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award.

It will broadcast live on Wednesday from 8pm on ITV1and ITVX.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...