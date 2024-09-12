David Beckham to join hundreds of mourners at Sven-Göran Eriksson's funeral

Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson in his hometown of Torsby, Sweden on Friday.

Eriksson died "peacefully" aged 76 on August 26 months after he was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

The service, due to be broadcast on live television, will be attended by former England players, including David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

Beckham was a key figure in England's golden generation, alongside Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, John Terry, and Rio Ferdinand.

Eriksson became the first foreign England manager when he was appointed in 2001 and subsequently led the team to the quarter-finals of two World Cups and one European Championship.

He was in charge of England for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup.

Eriksson's son Johan Eriksson told The Mirror that preparing for his father's funeral "felt surreal".

He said: " I don’t have a script for this. But tomorrow we celebrate Dad and that’s what he wanted."

Speaking to journalists in Sweden, Former England boss Roy Hodgson said: "He was a very good man (Eriksson) above all and I think a man who has meant a lot to football and Swedish football.

"It is a blessing to be able to come to his funeral, even if it is a very cloudy day."

England managers past and present (left to right) Roy Hodgson, Fabio Capello, Sven Goran Eriksson, Terry Venables and Graham Taylor in 2013. Credit: PA

Eriksson's agent Bo Gustavsson told the Mirror: "It was Sven's will that the church should be open to the public.

"He lived the last part of his life in Sunne, some 30 minutes from Torsby, where he was treated like a regular citizen.

"Sven was a VIP out in the world, but lived very humble at home in Sunne. He was very warm and caring to everybody and though he was sick the last year, he still cared for other people and did not want to talk about his illness.

"If I should say one word about Sven I would say that he was a real gentleman."

Eriksson applauds the crowd before match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium in 2024. Credit: AP

Beckham had a close relationship with Eriksson after the Swede appointed him as England captain.

Earlier this summer, Beckham visited Eriksson at his home before his death.

In a tribute message on his Instagram profile, Beckham wrote: "We laughed, we cried & we knew we were saying goodbye... Sven thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm & a true gentleman.

"I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family... Thank you Sven and in your last words to me. 'It will be ok'."

Eriksson bid a final farewell to fans in a new film about his life released on Amazon Prime last month, saying "don't be sorry, smile".

"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do," he said in the documentary.

"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.!"

