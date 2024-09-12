Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay announced their engagement over Instagram on Thursday, with Holly calling the Olympic swimmer and Strictly Come Dancing star her "best friend".

Ramsay, the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, said in her post: “I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you."

“Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife.” added the Youtuber.

Holly Ramsay shared the happy news on Instagram Credit: Instagram: @hollyramsayy

Sharing a picture of both her engagement ring and the couple at a beach location, she wrote: “Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever.”

In his post, Peaty described Ramsay as a “gentle, caring and beautiful woman”.

He wrote: “You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness.

The pair both posted quotes from the Bible, and Peaty wrote that Ramsay “came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question”.

Adam Peaty also shared the news on his Instagram page Credit: Instagram: @adam_peaty

The couple met through Holly's younger sister Tilly, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing at the same time as Peaty in 2021.

They confirmed their relationship in June 2023 after the pair were spotted commenting on each others social media posts.

Just over a year later and Peaty described his excitement at become part of Ramsay's family: “Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too" he said.

Gordon Ramsay posted on social media to congratulate the happy couple expressing his “congratulations” to his “gorgeous girl”, alongside a photo of the chef hugging his daughter.

The 57-year-old added: “So happy for you and @adam_peaty! Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious… Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family.”

Peaty broke his foot in a freak training accident and missed the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, and admitted going on a “self-destructive spiral” after the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which led to him taking a break from the pool.

Returning for the Paris Olympics this year, he earned a silver medal in the men’s 100 metre breaststroke final.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...