A man who sold his $79 million mansion to Jeff Bezos for less than asking price is now suing his estate agent after he allegedly failed to disclose the Amazon CEO's identity.

The seller alleges real-estate brokerage, Douglas Elliman, which handled both sides of the transaction, misled him and at one point denied Bezos was the buyer.

Bezos secured a $6 million discount (£4.6 million) on the seven-bedroom property, after negotiating the price while concealing his identity.

The seller, toy company co-founder Leo Kryss, listed the waterfront company - which boasts a wine cellar, library and theatre - for $85 million in May 2023.

The mansion is a waterfront property on private Miami island, Indian Creek. Credit: Douglas Elliman

The mansion is set on a private island near Miami, dubbed the "Billionaire Bunker" - which also counts Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump among its residents.

When an offer came in for his home shortly after Bezos paid $68 million for the property next door, Kryss suspected he was behind the bid for his home, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It is alleged one of the brokerages' employees assured Kryss over the phone that Bezos was not the buyer, and said they would not pay more than $79 million for the property.

Kryss agreed to the sale, but later learned that his house had indeed been sold to an entity linked to Bezos.

Bezos moved to Miami with his partner, Lauren Sanchez. Credit: AP

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, is worth an estimated $198 billion, or £151 billion.

Kryss is now suing the brokerage for the $6 million he believes he forfeited by not realising Bezos was the buyer.

In the complaint, Kryss's lawyers say he believed "it was highly material to his negotiations and his decision on the ultimate sales price of the Home to know whether Bezos was interested" and whether he was "attempting to anonymously acquire the home in order to assemble it with the adjoining property".

His lawyer said in a statement: "Douglas Elliman failed to fulfill their duties to our client."

"They knew or should have known who the ultimate beneficial purchaser was and misrepresented that very important fact to our client."

Douglas Elliman declined to comment.

It is not uncommon for wealthy individuals to shield their identities throughout the process of purchasing a home, Miami real-estate agent Danny Hertzberg told The Wall Street Journal.

"Many billionaires, when they're purchasing a property, are concerned that when the seller knows their identity, they're going to want a larger number," he said.

Bezos announced his move to Miami in February last year. He now owns more than four bayfront acres on the island.

