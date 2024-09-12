This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Footage from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the singer in the bottom left of the footage talking to the woman and helping her over the railing to safety

Rock 'n' roll legend Jon Bon Jovi has been praised by police in Nashville for helping to talk a distressed woman off the edge of a bridge.

The singer, 62, was filming a music video on Seigenthaler Ped Bridge on Tuesday, when he spotted the woman in distress, The Tennessean newspaper reported.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department thanked Bon Jovi and his video production assistant for their efforts in helping the woman and released footage of the incident.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge [on] Tuesday night," the force said in a post on X.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Chief John Drake said in a statement.

Eventually the woman turned around to face the two, and they helped her over the railing to safety. Bon Jovi talked to the woman and hugged her.

A representative for the singer said Bon Jovi would not be commenting on the incident.

