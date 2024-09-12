Kenneth Cope: Coronation Street and Carry On star dies aged 93

Carry On and Coronation Street star, Kenneth Cope, has died at the age of 93, his former agent said.

He made his name as ghost detective Marty Hopkirk in the ITV supernatural detective series, Randall And Hopkirk.

It saw him solve crimes from beyond the grave while being visible only to his partner Jeff Randall, after being murdered during an investigation in the series’ first episode.

Sandra Chalmers, of The Artists Partnership confirmed he died surrounded by his family on Wednesday.

