Man arrested on suspicion of murder after serious assault in Essex

A man has been arrested after another man died following a serious assault in Brentwood, Essex Police said.

Officers were called to an address on Ingrave Road shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday following reports of an assault.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are aware, police said.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detective Inspector Lisa Hurrell said a murder investigation has been launched.

“This incident took place on a busy residential street and I appreciate how concerning this must be for residents of Brentwood,” she said.

“Our officers arrived at the scene within two minutes and an arrest was made just over an hour after the report came into police. We are continuing our enquiries at this pace and officers will remain in the area throughout the night.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police via the force’s website or by calling 101 and citing incident 715 of 12 September.