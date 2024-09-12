Music pilot launched for disadvantaged pupils in 12 areas of England

A scheme has been launched by the Government to give disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities support to progress their musical talent and interests.

The Music Opportunities Pilot, backed by £5.8 million, aims to widen access to music and the arts across 12 areas in England – including Sunderland, Bury, Bradford and Stoke-on-Trent.

It will expand on Young Sounds UK’s existing programme – Young Sounds Connect – which offers pupils the opportunity to learn to play an instrument of their choice, or how to sing to a high standard, by providing free lessons and supporting young people to take music exams.

The pilot – which is funded by a £2 million investment from the Department for Education (DfE) and £3.85 million funding from Young Sounds UK and its partners – will run over four years.

Music should never be the preserve of a privileged few Sir Chris Bryant

School Standards Minister Catherine McKinnell said: “The arts are one of the most important ways to help children and young people to develop creativity and find their voice.

“Music opportunities should be available to all pupils – no matter their background or circumstance.

“Following a summer filled with vibrant festivals and creative acts that filled the streets with energy, it’s clear the role music plays in enriching lives.

“By investing in our young people we not only nurture individual talent but also secure the future of the UK’s rich music scene by fostering a deep appreciation for music from an early age.

“Alongside our Curriculum and Assessment Review, the Music Opportunities Pilot will help break down the barriers to opportunity by widening access to the arts for more young people across the country.”

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “Music should never be the preserve of a privileged few. I want everyone to have a chance to realise their talent regardless of their background.

“This support will help to make sure that every child has access to high-quality creative education, with the opportunity to learn musical skills that may become the foundation of a lifelong passion or a future star of the UK arts scene.”

Hester Cockcroft, chief executive of Young Sounds UK, said: “Young Sounds Connect is designed to help young people from low-income families lead their own musical learning after whole-class lessons end, connecting them to funding, opportunities and each other, so they can keep on progressing as musicians.

“15 years since it was first piloted, we’re delighted to be able to supercharge the programme model over the next four years through the Music Opportunities Pilot.”