Two years since the death of Mahsa Amini: What’s changed in Iran?

This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

ITV News spoke to Iranian nationals ahead of the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death

Almost two years have passed since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran’s morality police after being accused of violating the country’s strict hijab laws.

She died while in custody, sparking a wave of protests that would soon ignite the Woman, Life, Freedom movement.

Javan*, a male protester who was detained in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, recounts the regime’s brutal response: “I was on the streets during those days. I witnessed how security forces shot at protesters with military bullets and pellets. Over 500 young people were killed.

"Dozens were blinded, hundreds injured. More than 20,000 protesters in over 20 cities across Iran were arrested, and many remain in prison. Some have even been executed.”

Her death sparked global protests but in Iran, where this image was taken, censorship of gatherings was high. Credit: AP

Iranians protest Mahsa Amini's death after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran. Credit: AP

While the mass protests have largely ended due to the government’s violent crackdown, the regime continues to silence dissent.

Dayeh Mina, mother of Shahryar Mohammadi - who was killed while protesting - has been arrested after reportedly seeking justice for her son. Her whereabouts are unknown.

Another parent, Mashallah Karami, whose son Mohammad Mehdi Karami was executed by the regime, is now facing six years in prison, charged with "propaganda against the regime."

Activists point to these cases as just two examples of the suffering families are enduring whilst fighting for justice.

Despite the harsh repression, the spirit of resistance persists. The courage to defy the existing norms has become part of everyday life for some in Iran.

A portrait of Mahsa Amini is held during a rally calling for regime change in Iran. Credit: AP

Thousands in Iran took to the streets in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death. Credit: AP

Shadi, a woman in her 40s who grew up in Iran at a time where she and her friends wouldn't dare speak out as they are doing now, reflects on the changes since Mahsa’s death.

Speaking to ITV News from Tehran, she said: “We, from the 1980s, never had the courage to take off our headscarves in school or on the streets.

"Now, young girls walk freely with their hair uncovered, and no one even notices. It’s become normal, even for men (to see).”

Kian, another man who participated in the protests shares a similar opinion: “Courage and awareness have grown within society.

"The value of women is being increasingly recognised. Women now understand their right to demand more social freedoms, and men have become more aware of women’s rights too.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

However, fear remains ever-present.

Azadeh, 35, from Tehran, shared her concerns: “People are scared. They might arrest you, and you may never come back.”

Yet, she acknowledges the movement’s impact, adding: “The most important outcome is that women have become more visible. Statistics show that 25% of women no longer wear the hijab, and the authorities can’t force them to. No matter what they do, they can’t control us anymore.”

Matin, an engineer from Shiraz who is a seasoned activist against the regime offers a broader perspective on the movement’s trajectory: “If we see this movement purely as political, it might appear finished. As a cultural movement with political demands, it is far from over.

"The case of Mahsa Amini remains open. When social pressures reach a breaking point, people will rise again. No one knows when or how, but this struggle is not over.”

Armin, who was arrested and detained during the protests two years ago, highlights the emotional foundation of the protests for him: “The anger fueling these protests had been building for years.

"Mahsa Amini was not a political figure; she was an ordinary person. But the injustice of her death ignited a long-simmering outrage. That anger hasn’t disappeared, and it’s likely to erupt again.”

Others who were arrested still face the prospect of returning to jail.

Demonstrators across the world marked the anniversary of her death last year. Credit: AP

Alireza, who is facing imprisonment on protest charges reflects on the ongoing struggle while waiting for news of his fate: “How long must we live in fear? The Islamic Republic kills and suppresses as long as it can.

"Do we just sit and let life pass us by in fear, or do we fight for something better? That’s the essence of life, isn’t it? To have a purpose and to strive toward it.”

As the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement continues, it carries with it the legacy of Mahsa Amini and the hopes of countless Iranians yearning for a future free from fear and oppression.

The movement’s enduring spirit challenges not just laws, but the deeply rooted cultural norms that sustain them, marking a pivotal moment in Iran’s ongoing struggle for freedom and equality.

*The names of contributors to this story have been changed for their safety.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...