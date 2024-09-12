Taylor Swift's winning streak continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven trophies - including the night's biggest, for video of the year.

The haul brings her career total to 30 VMAs, tying her and Beyoncé for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history.

Two of Beyoncé's awards were won with her former group, Destiny's Child, meaning Swift is now the VMA's most-decorated solo artist.

The 'Cruel Summer' singer started her first of seven acceptance speeches by remembering 9 / 11.

"I've been thinking about what happened 23 years ago, everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost and that is the most important thing about today," she said.

Swift accepted the award alongside Post Malone, who she collaborated with on 'Fortnight'. Credit: AP

She went on to thank her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, which garnered loud cheers from the audience.

"Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic," she said, before shifting gears to the 2024 presidential election, urging her fans to vote.

But Swift avoided discussing Kamala Harris' presidential bid on stage, a day after endorsing her.

This marks the third year in a row the singer has won the video of the year award. This year, for 'Fortnight'; in 2023, for 'Anti-Hero'; and in 2022, for 'All Too Well'.

Swift won her first best video award for 'You Belong With Me', during the now infamous 2009 VMA's.

Rapper Kanye West interrupted her on stage during her acceptance speech, grabbing the microphone and declaring that the award should have gone to Beyoncé instead.

"I'm really happy for you, I'm gonna let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time," he said, standing behind Swift.

Chappell Roan won best newcomer, and performed her song 'Good Luck, Babe'. Credit: AP

On Wednesday night, other stand-out wins included Chappell Roan, who won the VMA for best new artist.

"I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me," she said in her speech, "and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who run pop."

Roan later performer her song 'Good Luck, Babe', dressed in chain-link armour and surrounded by dancers dressed as knights in battle.

Sabrina Carpenter took home the trophy for song of the year, for 'Espresso', dedicating the prize to "my cats and dogs at home".

Sabrina Carpenter won song of the year for 'Espresso'. Credit: AP

Earlier in the night, she performed three of her hit singles, 'Please Please Please', 'Taste', and 'Espresso', while dancing with a moon man and an alien.

It was the 40th VMAs awards ceremony, held at the UBS Arena in New York. Throughout the night, MTV flashed back to history-making moments across the show's history, including Britney Spears' dancing with a python, and Madonna's 1984 performance of 'Like a Virgin'.

