Cold snap set to make way for warmer weekend

It was a particularly cold night for many parts on the UK on Thursday with widespread frost and temperatures plunging below zero degrees Celsius.

Topcliffe in North Yorkshire saw the coldest night with temperatures getting as low as -2.7C.

The Met Office said it is the earliest the south of Wales has seen frost in September in the last five years.

Despite the cold snap over the past few days, the weekend is expected to be much warmer with many areas set to be “fine and dry” and temperatures reaching the high teens or even 20C.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office Jason Kelly said: “The cold Arctic air we have been experiencing will be replaced with warmer westerlies over the weekend.

“High pressure will bring fine weather to the south, but there is an area of low pressure to the North West, which will push some weather fronts across Scotland and Northern Ireland, bringing rain and thicker cloud.

“It will also be windy across northern Scotland, especially on Saturday.”

Sunday will see some cloud and patchy rain in parts of northern England and Wales but there will also be clear and sunny spells between showers.

Those who don't want the summer to be over just yet will be pleased to know that the warmer temperatures are expected to stay around into next week, with the weather likely to be dry for many and even a little above average by mid-week.

