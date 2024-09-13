Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving in New York

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to a non-criminal traffic violation of impaired driving following his arrest in New York earlier this year.

The singer appeared in person at Sag Harbor Village Court on Friday to enter a new plea to the lesser charge.

Timberlake had his licence suspended last month.

The Cry Me A River singer had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested in June after police say he was observed driving a 2025 BMW “in an intoxicated condition”.

Timberlake told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.This is a breaking news story, more to follow