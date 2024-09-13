Russia expels six British diplomats over claims of 'spying and sabotage'

Russia has expelled six British diplomats after its intelligence service accused them of being foreign spies.

Russia's Federal Security Service - also known as the FSB - announced on Friday that a decision had been made to withdraw the diplomats' accreditation at the British Embassy in Moscow's political department.

The FSB claimed it had received documents suggesting the diplomats were sent to Russia by a division of the Foreign Office "whose main task is to inflict a strategic defeat on our country".

A statement from the agency added the move was in response to "numerous unfriendly steps" by London and after "signs of spying and sabotage" were found in the diplomats' actions.

The development comes days after the United States and United Kingdom pledged further financial support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Packages worth £600 million and £550 million have been pledged by the UK and US respectively to meet immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has travelled to the United States to hold talks with President Joe Biden.

Sir Keir is expected to meet with Biden on Friday, when they will discuss efforts to resolve the European conflict as well as Israel's continued war with Hamas.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued to urge western support for the use of long-range missiles to attack targets in Russia.

He told ITV News that Kyiv is "waiting" for British "permission" to use the weapons, adding his country needs the arms to "survive".

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Western support for such military action "would mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia".

