A Spanish footballer has been convicted of sexual assault for inappropriately touching a mascot before a game in 2019.

Hugo Mallo was lining up with players from Celta Vigo - who he played for at the time - and Espanyol before the start of their La Liga match, when the assault took place.

As the players and match officials exchanged handshakes, Mallo, 33, was found to have inappropriately touched the breasts of a woman who was wearing Espanyol's parakeet costume - called Perica.

On Thursday, a judge fined Mallo €6,000 (£5,100) and ordered him to pay €1,000 (£844) in damages to the victim.

He will also have to pay for the legal costs of the proceedings.

Mallo, after the verdict was handed down, reiterated his innocence in a post on Instagram, saying he planned to appeal.

"I continue to categorically deny the facts attributed to me in the ruling," Mallo said.

"I acknowledged that while turning around after the greetings that my hand could have touched the waist of the parakeet, but I absolutely denied that it touched the parakeet's breasts."

Mallo, who now plays for Greek side Aris, had initially called for "respect" when the allegations were first made, pointing out that neither Celta Vigo or Espanyol had found any evidence of wrongdoing.

