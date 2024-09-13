Sir Keir Starmer has arrived at the White House in Washington DC ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The pair are expected to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his frustration at the continued restrictions on the use of Western weaponry against Russian targets.

Starmer says he believes the UK and US are “strategically aligned” as they began discussions about the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Asked what he thought about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat of war, Biden told reporters ahead of the meeting: “I don’t think much about Vladimir Putin.”

More to follow...

