Two men charged with burglary after theft of Banksy 'Girl with balloon' artwork

The Metropolitan Police have charged two men with burglary after a famous Banksy artwork was stolen from a London gallery.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were charged on Thursday with non-residential burglary and remanded in custody.

Both men appeared appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, and have been bailed to appear next at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 9.

It follows an investigation by the Met's Flying Squad into a burglary at a gallery in New Cavendish Street, Westminster, on Sunday, September 8.

The only item stolen during the incident was Banksy's 'Girl with balloon' piece.

Police have since recovered the artwork and are in the process of returning it to the gallery.

Banksy, an anonymous street artist, made headlines in August when he unveiled nine pieces of art across London over nine successive days.

