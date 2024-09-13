By James Gray, ITV News Producer

Taylor Swift made headlines around the world after she declared her support for Kamala Harris ahead of November's US presidential election.

The singer song-writer carries the largest following of any celebrity to so far offer an endorsement to either Harris or Donald Trump, which came shortly after the pair battled it out in their first head-to-head debate.

It's unknown exactly how influential celebrity endorsements can be in swaying voter intention, but their potential to introduce fans and make waves in the political sphere cannot be denied.

Which celebrities have offered their backing to Harris or Trump? ITV News explains.

Taylor Swift (Harris)

Swift, who boasts hundreds of millions of followers across her social media accounts, hailed Harris as a "steady-handed, gifted leader", when announcing her support for the Democrat candidate.

She explained her decision by saying Harris "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them", adding: "I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Swift revealed that her mind was partially made after Trump shared artificial intelligence (AI) generated images of her suggesting that she had endorsed him.

Taylor Swift hailed Harris as a 'steady-handed, gifted leader'. Credit: AP

Elon Musk (Trump)

Elon Musk, despite previously suggesting that Trump was too old to re-run for president, has become one of his most high-profile backers.

The two men have shifted from being bitter rivals to unlikely allies over the span of one election season.

Musk, who owns both X and SpaceX, formally endorsed the former president two days after an assassination attempt on Trump's life in July.

Elon Musk has proved an unlikely supporter of Trump. Credit: AP

George Clooney (Harris)

Actor George Clooney is a major Democrat fundraiser and is seen by many backers of the party in Hollywood as a compass of sorts given his level of engagement and activism.

When Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, Clooney threw his backing behind Harris, saying in a statement to ITV News' US partner CNN: "President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He's saving democracy once again.

"We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest."

George Clooney said he is 'excited' to support Harris' campaign. Credit: AP

Amber Rose (Trump)

Rapper and reality television star Amber Rose was one of a number of celebrities who spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) earlier this year.

She had previously spoken out against Trump, but explained how after meeting his "red-hat wearing supporters" that she realised "these are my people, this is where I belong".

Rose went on to say that American families were "safer, wealthier and stronger" under Trump.

Amber Rose believes American families would be 'safer, wealthier and stronger' under Trump. Credit: AP

Barbra Streisand (Harris)

The Way We Were singer Barbra Streisand shared a statement with the New York Times in which she offered her endorsement for Harris.

She said: "President Biden and Vice President Harris ushered this nation out of the Trump chaos.

"I'm so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris. She will work to restore women's reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration."

Barbra Streisand has praised Harris for her work on women's reproductive rights. Credit: AP

Dana White (Trump)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO and President Dana White is a long-time supporter of Trump.

When asked to introduce the former president before he accepted the Republican presidential nomination, White hailed Trump the "toughest, most resilient human-being I have ever met in my life".

Dana White is one of Trump's staunchest allies. Credit: AP

John Legend (Harris)

Singer John Legend performed at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and has said he is "excited" to help Harris win the election "in any way I can".

In an Instagram post last July, he said: "I'm so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump's authoritarian, oppressively Project 2025."

He has since released a video criticising Trump for remarks he made during his head-to-head debate with Harris, where he claimed that Haitian immigrants were eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio - Legend's hometown.

John Legend has offered to help Harris 'in any way I can'. Credit: AP

Hulk Hogan (Trump)

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan provided arguably one of the more memorable endorsements of any celebrity this election cycle at the RNC.

The WWE legend ripped his shirt off during a speech in which he referenced the assassination attempt on Trump's life.

He called Trump his "hero" and the "greatest president of the United States".

Hulk Hogan has described Trump as his 'hero'. Credit: AP

Who else is backing Harris?

Singers Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Olivia Rodrigo are just some of the other high-profile names to have thrown their support behind Harris' campaign.

They are joined on Team Harris by the likes of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, film director Spike Lee and actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Who else is backing Trump?

Team Trump, meanwhile, can count singers Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, as well as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy among those backing the former president.

