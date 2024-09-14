Amy Dowden thanked her fellow dancers and colleagues as she made an emotional return to Strictly Come Dancing for the first time since her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh dancer, 34, appeared on the pre-recorded show on Saturday after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with "no evidence of disease".

Dowden found a lump the day before her honeymoon with husband, professional dancer Ben Jones, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in the 2023 series of Strictly.

Writing on Instagram on Saturday, Dowden said: “Tonight I return to @bbcstrictly doing what I love most DANCING with these talented souls.

“A big thank you to the entire Strictly family on and off the dance floor for all your support through everything and to (Jason Gilkison) for choreographing this beautiful number for my return.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

In an emotional routine, the pre-recorded episode showed her dressed in pink and circled by other dancers in black and grey, while performing to a medley of Dua Lipa’s Training Season and Jungle’s Keep Moving.

Her group number ended with a hug between her and fellow professionals, as well as being lifted into the air by the other dancers.

Amy Dowden at the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards, while undergoing cancer treatment. Credit: PA

In her post, Dowden also praised Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec for making her “feel confident”.

Dowden added: “It was so special as I had my husband and family in the audience. Their first time watching me dance again!

"So grateful to everyone and excited for the months ahead. #whatadifferenceayearmakes.”

Dowden has documented her journey undergoing cancer treatment after seeing the impact on others of her documentary discussing her Crohn’s disease and how it had helped her “accept” her own condition for the “first time ever”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…