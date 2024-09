A British man is among the 37 people who have been sentenced to death in Congo after being convicted on charges of participating in a coup attempt.

The defendants, most of them Congolese but also including three Americans, a Belgian and a Canadian, have five days to appeal the verdict on charges that include attempted coup, terrorism and criminal association. Fourteen people were acquitted in the trial, which opened in June.

The open-air military court in the capital, Kinshasa, convicted the 37 defendants and imposed “the harshest penalty, that of death” in the verdict delivered in French by presiding judge Freddy Ehuma.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office made the following statement on the case: “We are providing consular assistance to a British man detained in DRC and are in contact with the local authorities”.

“We have made representations about the use of the death penalty to the DRC at the highest levels, and we will continue to do so.”

It was unable to provide any further details about the man.

Richard Bondo, the lawyer who defended the six foreigners, disputed whether the death penalty could currently be imposed in Congo, despite its reinstatement earlier this year, and said his clients had inadequate interpreters during the investigation of the case.

"We will challenge this decision on appeal,” Mr Bondo said.

Six people were killed during the botched coup attempt led by the little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga in May that targeted the presidential palace and a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi.

Malanga was fatally shot while resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, the Congolese army said.

Malanga’s 21-year-old son Marcel Malanga, who is a US citizen, and two other Americans were convicted in the coup attempt. He told the court that his father had forced him and his high school friend to take part in the attack.

“Dad had threatened to kill us if we did not follow his orders,” Marcel Malanga said.

Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, left, Marcel Malanga and Tyler Thompson, all American citizens, attend a court verdict in Congo. Credit: AP

Other members of the ragtag militia recounted similar threats from the elder Malanga, and some described being duped into believing they were working for a volunteer organisation.

Marcel's mother, Brittney Sawyer, maintains that her son is innocent and was simply following his father, who considered himself president of a shadow government in exile.

In the months since her son's arrest, Ms Sawyer has focused her energy on fundraising to send him money for food, hygiene products and a bed.

He has been sleeping on the floor of his cell at the Ndolo military prison and is suffering from a liver disease, she said.

The other Americans are Tyler Thompson, 21, who flew to Africa from Utah with the younger Malanga for what his family believed was a free vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.

The company was set up in Mozambique in 2022, according to an official journal published by Mozambique’s government, and a report by the Africa Intelligence newsletter.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Friday that the federal government was aware of the verdict. The department has not declared the three Americans wrongfully detained, making it unlikely that US officials would try to negotiate their return.

“We understand that the legal process in the DRC allows for defendants to appeal the court’s decision," Mr Miller said. "Embassy staff have been attending these proceedings as they’ve gone through the process. We continue to attend the proceedings and follow the developments closely.”

Mr Thompson had been invited on an Africa trip by the younger Malanga, his former high school football teammate in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Other teammates alleged that Marcel had offered up to $100,000 (£76,000) to join him on a “security job” in Congo, and they said he seemed desperate to bring along an American friend.

Mr Thompson’s family maintains he had no knowledge of the elder Malanga’s intentions, no plans for political activism and didn’t even plan to enter Congo.

He and the Malangas were meant to travel only to South Africa and Eswatini, his stepmother, Miranda Thompson, told The Associated Press.

The Thompsons' lawyer in Utah, Skye Lazaro, said the family is heartbroken over the verdict.

“We urge all who have supported Tyler and the family throughout this process to write to your congressmen and request their assistance in bringing him home," Mr Lazaro said.

Utah’s US Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have not publicly urged the U.S. government to advocate for the Americans' release.

“My thoughts are with the families during this difficult time," Lee said on Friday. “We will continue to work with the State Department to receive updates on this case.”

“This is an extremely difficult and frightening situation for the families involved," Romney spokesperson Dilan Maxfield said. "Our office has consistently engaged with the State Department and will continue to do so.”

Last month, the military prosecutor Innocent Radjabu called on the judge to sentence all of the defendants to death, except for one who suffers from “psychological problems.”

Congo reinstated the death penalty earlier this year, lifting a more than two-decade-old moratorium, as authorities struggle to curb violence and militant attacks in the country.

The country's penal code allows the president to designate the method of execution. Past executions of militants in Congo have been carried out by firing squad.