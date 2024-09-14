Budapest has been declared the winner of the European Tramdriver Championship in the annual competition in Frankfurt.

Each public transport agency entered has two drivers - one man and one woman - who each get one chance to prove their skills through a series of tram tasks.

Each round consists of six disciplines of the following: stopping at a target, emergency braking, measuring side clearance during a curve, speed estimation with a hidden speedometer, precision driving past a gate, stopping at a tram stop, tram billiards and tram bowling.

Points are then awarded based on speed and skill. In many of the challenges there is a water container at the front of the tram - the more liquid spilled, the bumpier the journey, which leads the driver to lose points.

One of the skills the tram drivers are judged upon is their ability to stop with the doors perfectly aligned to a point on the ground. Credit: Tram-EM European Tramdriver Championship/Facebook

After a fierce contest, Budapest was declared the winner, with 3850 points, just 50 points more than Brussels, who finished 2nd.

The first European Tramdriver Championship took place in Dresden in 2012 to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the city's tram network.

The contest has happened every year since, apart from in 2020 and 2021 when it didn't go ahead because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It draws a big crowd of tram enthusiasts both in the host city and online on the livestream.

