The failure to ensure Casement Park will be rebuilt in time for Euro 2028 has been criticised as a "missed opportunity", as Northern Ireland looks set to be the only part of the UK not to host a match.

The UK Government confirmed on Friday night that it had pulled the plug on funding for the redevelopment of the derelict GAA stadium in Belfast due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

The 2028 Euros are being hosted by the UK and the Republic of Ireland, with Casement Park earmarked to host five matches.

Delays and spiralling costs created a funding gap - with the cost of building the stadium rising from from £180 million to potentially above £400 million since the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023, the government said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the decision in a joint letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. UEFA has said that it will review the implications.

The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) said it would now be seeking an urgent meeting with Mr Benn.

Justin McNulty, an SDLP MLA and a former All-Ireland winner with Armagh, said the Government had “moved too slowly and showed no ambition” over the west Belfast stadium.

Mr McNulty said: “That this has fallen apart has nothing to do with [the GAA] and the blame lies solely at the feet of government who have moved too slowly, showed no ambition and now we must pay the price.

“Those responsible for missing out on the Euros should hang their heads in shame.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the decision as “deeply disappointing” and represented a “missed opportunity for sport and our economy”.

However, she insisted that the Executive was still committed to rebuilding Casement Park.

