ITV News Political Reporter Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe reports from Brighton as the Liberal Democrat party conference gets underway.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said members were "very excited" as the party's autumn conference began.

The Lib Dem leader arrived to the conference in Brighton by jet ski, continuing the stunts he became known for during the summer's General Election campaign.

At the party's first conference since it won 72 MPs in the election in July, Sir Ed said: “People are absolutely ecstatic about the historic result the Liberal Democrats won.

“72 MPs makes us the biggest Liberal or Liberal Democrat parliamentary party for over 100 years.

“The third party again, and the strongest third party for over 100 years. So we want our voice to get heard.”

Sir Ed Davey arrives at the Liberal Democrat party conference in Brighton.

The result meant that they are the third largest party in Parliament behind Labour in government, and the Conservatives who won 121 MPs.

Sir Ed added: “I think you’ll hear at sunny Brighton us talking about the health service and care every single day.

“We made that the centre point of our manifesto at the election and we’re going to keep doing that. That’s what people voted for when they voted Liberal Democrat.”

Sir Ed Davey speaks to ITV News on the first day of his party's autumn conference.

Around the same time as the jet ski ride, in the conference centre, chief whip Wendy Chamberlain laid out the party’s desire to push for changes to Parliament’s procedures to give them more influence as the third largest bloc in the Commons.

Addressing the conference, Ms Chamberlain said: “Being the third party is a big responsibility. We have a far greater ability to affect change now than we did in previous recent parliaments. We want to be a constructive opposition.”

She added: “Our Parliament gives a special platform for the largest opposition party over and above the third party, but the election result we have just seen raises questions about whether that is the fairest way forward.

“After all, in the past 100 years, the gap between the second and the third parties has never been smaller.”

The Liberal Democrat autumn conference will continue in Brighton until Tuesday.

