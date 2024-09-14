Play Brightcove video

Rebecca Cheptegei's death has strengthened calls for the better protection of female athletes in Kenya, as ITV News' Alex Iszatt reports.

Thousands of mourners attended the military funeral of a Ugandan Olympic athlete who died after her partner set her on fire.

Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, was doused in petrol and set alight by partner Dickson Ndiema at her home in western Kenya on September 1.

Ms Cheptegei suffered 80% burns in the attack in Trans-Nzoia County and died four days later, with Ndiema dying on Monday from the burns he sustained.

On Friday a military funeral was held for Ms Cheptegei in front of thousands in the remote town of Bukwo near the Kenyan border.

Thousands gathered to pay their respects at the Olympic athlete's funeral. Credit: AP

The mother-of-two held the rank of sergeant in the Ugandan army, said military spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye, adding that she deserved a “gun salute that befits her rank."

Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics, finishing in 44th place, less than a month before the attack.

Cheptegei finished 44th in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a time of over two hours. Credit: AP

The attack shocked many and strengthened calls for the protection of female runners facing exploitation and abuse in the East African country.

Cheptegei is the fourth female athlete in recent years to have been killed by her partner in Kenya in a pattern of gender-based violence.

Kenya’s high rates of violence against women have prompted several marches this year.

Cheptegei’s body was returned to Uganda on Friday following a street march by dozens of activists in the western Kenyan town of Eldoret who demanded an end to physical violence against female athletes.

