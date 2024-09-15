Donald Trump is "safe" after gunshots were reported in his vicinity on Sunday afternoon in Florida, his campaign has said.

It was not immediately clear whether the reported shots were targeted at the Republican presidential nominee.

The US Secret Service said it was investigating and that the incident occurred shortly before 2pm.

“The former president is safe,” according to the Secret Service.

Roughly two months ago, Mr Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.

Mr Trump had returned to Florida this weekend following a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser.

The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.

Sheriff vehicles pictured near Trump International Golf Club in Florida on Sunday. Credit: AP

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

The White House added they were “relieved” to know Mr Trump is safe.

No injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

A law enforcement official said officials were trying to determine whether the shots were fired near Mr Trump's West Palm Beach golf course or on the grounds.

Mr Trump often spends the morning playing golf, before having lunch at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, one of three he owns in the state.

Mr Trump has increased security since the assassination attempt in July and at outdoor rallies he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.

