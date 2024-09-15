Several people die trying to cross Channel, reports say

Several people have died while trying to cross the English Channel, it has been reported.

According to French media, the incident happened off the coast of Ambleteuse in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France overnight.

It comes less than two weeks after 12 migrants died when their boat sank trying to cross the Channel.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

A pregnant woman and six children were among those killed in the incident on September 3, with up to 65 people rescued off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez.

More than 30 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…