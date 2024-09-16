Domino's issues health warning as dips may contain traces of peanuts

Domino's has issued a health warning to recent customers with nut allergies advising them to throw away the dips that came with their pizza.

The pizza chain explained in an email to customers on Monday that a mistake had been made with the Garlic and Herb and Honey and Mustard dips, meaning that they may contain traces of peanuts.

Both the 100g "Big Dip" pots and the 25g pots provided with pizzas are said to be affected.

Domino's has urged those with a peanut allergy to dispose of the sauces and avoid consuming them.

A Domino's spokesman told ITV News: “Domino’s takes food safety very seriously and we are working urgently with our supplier to understand how this happened and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

"There will be disruption to the supply of dips in the coming days while we wait for new supplies to arrive and appreciate customers’ understanding during this time.”

The fast food chain apologised for the error and recommended that customers with queries get in touch via their contact form.

According to the NHS, food allergies can result in symptoms including dizziness, itchy skin, swelling of the lips, face and eyes, coughing or breathlessness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Symptoms may appear straight after eating the food you are allergic to, or days later.

The NHS recommends using an EpiPen or calling 999 if symptoms are very severe.

