Donald Trump apparent assassination attempt: What do we know so far?

Words by James Gray, producer

Donald Trump has been targeted in an apparent assassination attempt - the second in several months - according to US authorities.

The 78-year-old former president was playing a round of golf on one of his Florida courses when Sunday's incident took place.

Police have since arrested a man believed to be the gunman.

Trump narrowly avoided death earlier this year when a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally, injuring the Republican US presidential candidate.

W hat do we know about the latest incident? ITV News explains.

Where did the incident take place?

The apparent attempt on Trump's life took place on Sunday, September 15, at the Trump International Golf Club - which the former president owns - in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He typically spends his Sunday mornings playing a round of golf.

How did everything unfold?

Trump was playing on the course's fifth hole with his golf partner, Steve Witkoff, when US Secret Service agents took action, according to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Mr Hannity said he had spoken to Mr Witkoff after the incident.

Secret Service agents stationed several holes ahead of Trump noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course.

Law enforcement officials said Trump came within 500 yards of the gunman.

An agent fired and the gunman dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, authorities said.

Trump was pounced on "within seconds" by Secret Service agents, who "covered him", Mr Hannity added.

The gunman was arrested shortly afterwards, while Trump returned to his to Mar-a-Lago residence, an anonymous source told the Associated Press.

On Sunday evening, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a statement, describing the incident as what "appears to be an attempted assassination".

Police seized two backpacks, among other items, belonging to the gunman from the scene. Credit: CNN

Who is the gunman?

Authorities said they arrested 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, of Kaaawa, Hawaii, minutes after the FBI and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a "very urgent BOLO" - be-on-the-lookout alert - to the public.

The alert detailed the specific vehicle sought, licence plate number and description of the driver.

Routh was calm and showed little emotion when he was arrested, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.

"He never asked, 'What is this about?' Obviously, law enforcement with long rifles, blue lights, a lot going on. He never questioned it," Sheriff Snyder said.

Records show Routh lived in North Carolina for most of his life before moving to Hawaii in 2018.

Two years later, he made a social media post backing Trump's re-election, but in more recent years his posts have expressed support for US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Routh tried to recruit Afghan soldiers fleeing the Taliban to fight in Ukraine, and spent several months in the country, according to an interview with The New York Times last year.

Ryan Wesley Routh has been identified as the gunman.

What has Trump said?

Trump, in an email to supporters on Sunday evening, said: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

He added: "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

Trump later shared a post on social media in which he thanked the Secret Service and local law enforcement for keeping him safe, calling them "brave and dedicated Patriots".

How have Biden and Harris reacted?

Both Biden and Harris were briefed on the matter and each issued a statement condemning political violence.

Harris said she was "deeply disturbed" by the day's events and that "we all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence".

Biden said he had directed his team to ensure the Secret Service "has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president's continued safety".

Could this impact Trump's campaign?

Currently, it is unclear how this could affect Trump's immediate campaign plans.

The former president was due to make a live cryptocurrency speech on social media platform X on Monday, and had visits planned for Tuesday and Wednesday in Michigan and New York's Long Island respectively.

The presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt on his life at a campaign rally in July. Credit: AP

What security measures were in place for Trump?

The Trump International Golf Club was partially shut down for Trump as he played, but there are several areas around the perimeter of the course where golfers are visible from the fence line.

Secret Service agents and officers in vehicles - including golf carts and ATVs - generally secure the area several holes ahead and behind Trump.

Agents also usually bring an armoured vehicle onto the course to shelter Trump quickly should a security threat arise.

Former presidents and their spouses have Secret Service protection for life, but the security around them varies according to threat levels and exposure.

Trump's protective detail has been higher than some former presidents because of his high visibility and campaign to seek re-election.

He has had heightened security since an assassination attempt on his life earlier this year, when a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump suffered an injury to his right ear during the incident.

