Singer Tito Jackson, member of Jackson 5, has died at 70

Along with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, Tito was part of the original line-up of The Jackson 5, a boy band who had hits with songs including I Want You Back and ABC in the early 1970s.

Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5 and the older brother of Michael, has died at 70, his sons say.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which included global superstars Michael and sister Janet.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.

"Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said in a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The Jackson 5 included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. The family group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, produced several No. 1 hits in the 1970s including ABC" I Want You Back and I’ll Be There.

Pop star Michael Jackson, centre, his mother Katherine Jackson, right, and brother Tito Jackson. Credit: AP

Born on October 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson was a background singer who played guitar in the group. His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world's biggest performers known as The King of Pop.

Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

In 2014, Jackson said he and his brothers still felt Michael Jackson's absence in their shows that continued with international tours.

“I don’t think we will ever get used to performing without him. He’s dearly missed," he said, noting that his spirit "is with us when we are performing. It gives us a lot of positive energy and puts a lot of smiles on our faces."

From left, brothers Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon Jackson. Credit: AP

Days before his death, Jackson posted a message on his Facebook page from Munich, Germany, on September 11, where he visited a memorial to Michael Jackson with his brothers.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," he wrote.

Tito Jackson was the last of the nine Jackson siblings to release a solo project with his 2016 debut, Tito Time. He released a song in 2017, One Way Street.

