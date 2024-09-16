'We are drowning': Extreme rains sweep Europe as flooding kills at least eight

At least eight people have been reported to have died after severe flooding swept across Europe, leading to widespread evacuations and helicopter rescues.

Record rainfall has brought floods to several central European countries since Thursday, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania.

Hungary and Slovakia may also be impacted by torrential rains and flooding in the coming days.

Flood waters killed six in the eastern Romanian county of Galati. Elsewhere, one person has been presumed dead in south-western Poland, and a firefighter was killed while pumping out a flooded basement in Austria.

A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic. Credit: AP

Thousands of people were evacuated in towns and cities in Poland. The country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the situation "dramatic".

In the town of Klodzko, helicopters had to rescue people from roofs.

In Gluchalozy, a town bordering the Czech Republic, Mayor Paweł Szymkowicz appealed to residents to seek higher ground.

"We are drowning," he said.

A resident with his dog is taken by a rubber boat from his flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic. Credit: AP

Czech authorities issued the highest possible flood warnings in around 100 places.

In the city of Opava, up to 10,000 people out of a population of around 56,000 have been asked to move to higher ground.

“There’s no reason to wait,” Mayor Tomáš Navrátil told Czech public radio. He said that the situation was worse than during the last devastating floods in 1997, known as the “flood of the century".

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday that the authorities "have to focus on saving lives".

He warned the worst “is not behind us yet", as the flooding made its way through the country.

Four people remained missing in the Czech Republic after being swept away by flooding, while 260,000 households were left without power on Sunday morning.

Austrian authorities have declared the entire state of Lower Austria in the north-east of the country a disaster zone, with 1,100 houses evacuated in the region so far.

River Wien floods its banks in the west of Vienna, Austria. Credit: AP

The municipality of Lilienfeld, with about 25,000 residents, has been cut off from the outside world by floodwaters.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the governor of Lower Austria, said: “We are experiencing difficult and dramatic hours.

"For many people in Lower Austria these will probably be the most difficult hours of their lives."

