Abortion clinic buffer zones to come into effect next month

Buffer zones banning protests outside of abortion clinics in England and Wales will come into force next month.

The new law prohibits protests within 150 metres of clinics or hospitals providing abortion services.

It will be illegal for someone to do anything deemed to intentionally or recklessly influence someone's decision to use abortion services, obstruct them, or cause harassment or distress to someone using or working at these locations.

The maximum penalty for anyone convicted will be an unlimited fine.

The legislation was given royal assent over a year ago, but its implementation was delayed under the Conservative government due to the issue of silent prayer.

Pro-choice campaigners had raised concerns that the law would be watered down in practice if silent prayer was not also banned.

Anti-abortion groups argued that banning silent prayer would threaten their rights to freedom of expression and religious belief.

Silent prayer is the act of praying without saying any words. However, when done outside of a clinic, patients could possibly view it as intimidating or uncomfortable.

It is understood silent prayer could come within the scope of the new law, and therefore be a criminal offence if done within the safe access zones.

The College of Policing and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will issue new guidance to "ensure there is clarity and consistency with the enforcement of the new offence”, according to the Home Office.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said: “The right to access abortion services is a fundamental right for women in this country, and no one should feel unsafe when they seek to access this.

“We will not sit back and tolerate harassment, abuse and intimidation as people exercise their legal right to healthcare, which is why we have fast-tracked this measure to get it up and running without further delay.

“For too long abortion clinics have been without these vital protections, and this Government is determined to do all we can do to make this country a safer place for women.”

In Scotland, legislation creating buffer zones around abortion clinics is due to come into force on September 24.

Northern Ireland has had safe access zones outside clinics offering abortions since September last year.

