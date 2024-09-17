At least six people have been killed in wildfires across northern Portugal, as thousands of firefighters battle to contain multiple blazes.

Residents have been forced to flee their homes and more than 50 people have been injured. Four of those killed were firefighters responding to the wildfires.

Civil Protection official André Fernandes said that three firefighters were killed while travelling by road on Tuesday. Another died over the weekend, with their cause of death unknown.

One civilian died from burns, and another was killed from cardiac arrest, Fernandes confirmed.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said on Monday: “I would like to say within a word of calm and tranquillity we also need to be realistic.

“We will endure difficult hours in the coming days. We need to prepare for it and we need to come together for it.”

Among the hardest hit areas is the district of Aveiro, south of the northern city of Porto, while houses were burnt to the ground and smoke billowed over charred terrain in Castro de Aire.

Firefighting airplanes drop water on a fire burning near houses in Sever do Vouga. Credit: AP

Firefighters battling the blaze on the ground were supported by aircraft dropping water on affected areas.

Fellow European Union members Spain, France Italy and Greece have committed to providing eight more planes to help local forces.

“The EU stands with Portugal as it battles major wildfires,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

“I thank France, Greece, Italy and Spain for their rapid reaction. This is EU solidarity at its best.”

Dry and hot weather has led to the outbreaks, with no rain forecast. National authorities have extended a wildfire alert until Thursday, which includes a ban on the use of heavy farming machinery.

