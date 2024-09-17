BBC Director-General Tim Davie says the broadcaster has asked Huw Edwards to return his £200,000 salary after he was given a six month suspended prison sentence on Monday for accessing indecent images of children.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London conference, Mr Davie said Edwards’ crimes were “appalling” and that the BBC’s reputation was impacted.

“There’s no doubt that an affair like this impacts our reputation, and I don’t know yet in terms of just the direct impact on trust," he added.

When asked how the BBC was getting back Edwards’ £200,000 salary, he replied: “We want the money back and we’ve asked for it back, and we’re waiting to hear back.”

Mr Davie was also asked why Edwards’ pay continued after the BBC was made aware of charges against the 63-year-old.

He replied that “we decided that pay continues until someone is charged” and added: “I think it was the right decision based on current policy.”

When asked Edwards would ever work for the BBC again, Davie replied: “For obvious reasons, this man has has just been convicted of appalling crimes, and it’s pretty straightforward in my mind that I can’t see him working at the BBC.”

“What I would say is we track it very carefully, we’re very mindful that with people, trust in the BBC is essential, and I hope we do the right things," he said.

“I don’t think the public is stupid, they can see when we’re taking actions, acting in good faith, and trying to get through things in a calm and fair manner.

“And in the end, I think people are smart and they’ll make their judgments, and I’ll see what we do, and I think overall, there’s no doubt about it, these things impact your reputation, but you can maintain trust by doing the right thing.”

The BBC paid Edwards more than £475,000 last year before he resigned and left the corporation following the explicit photos furore.

