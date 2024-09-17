Dozens of people, including members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, have been injured after their pagers exploded, according to security officials.

An official with the group told the Associated Press the attack was believed to have been carried out by Israel.

The Israeli military did not respond when approached for comment.

Currently, it is not known if any deaths have occurred as a result of the explosions.

Photos and videos from Beirut’s southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their trouser pockets.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned the group's members not to carry mobile phones, saying they could be used by Israel to track their movements and to carry out targeted strikes.

Lebanon's Health Ministry called on all hospitals to be on alert to take in emergency patients and for people who own pagers to get away from them. It also asked health workers to avoid using wireless devices.

A Hezbollah official said at least 150 people were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when the pagers they were carrying exploded.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the explosions were the result of "a security operation that targeted the devices".

Police officers inspect a car damaged by an exploding pager in Beirut. Credit: AP

" The enemy [Israel] stands behind this security incident," the official said, without elaborating.

He added that the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded.

Lithium batteries, when overheated, can smoke, melt and even catch on fire. Rechargeable lithium batteries are used in consumer products ranging from cellphones and laptops to electric cars. Lithium battery fires can burn up to 590C.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel. Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing near-daily for more than 11 months against the backdrop of war between Israel and Hezbollah ally Hamas in Gaza.

The clashes have killed hundreds in Lebanon and dozens in Israel and displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border. On Tuesday, Israel said halting Hezbollah’s attacks in the north to allow residents to return to their homes is now an official war goal.

