Glasgow will host scaled-down Commonwealth Games in 2026, government says

The Scottish government has agreed to support Glasgow in hosting a scaled-down version of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

In April, Commonwealth Games Scotland announced a "cost-effective" plan to host the Games after Victoria, Australia, withdrew as host in July 2023.

The Australian state of Victoria withdrew due to rising estimated costs, leaving Glasgow, which last hosted the event in 2014, to once again welcome athletes from Commonwealth nations.

The plan has reportedly been approved by the Scottish government, paving the way for Glasgow to be officially confirmed as the host in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the 2026 Games will feature around 10 to 13 sports, compared to 19 at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

Due to a lack of time and funding, some sports will have to be dropped from the multi-event Games.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“That assessment has been conducted alongside Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Glasgow City Council, the UK Government and, most recently, Commonwealth Games Australia.

“The collaboration has been extremely positive and productive and has resulted in the finalisation of a strong event proposal that will help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland.

“On that basis, I have written to the Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation is providing around £100 million in funding, while Commonwealth Games Australia will contribute part of its compensation from the cancelled Victoria Games to support hosting the event in Glasgow.

The multi-sport event is held every four years across Commonwealth countries, with Birmingham the most recent host city in 2022.

Edinburgh staged the Games in 1970 and 1986.

