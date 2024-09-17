Heart Radio host Jamie Theakston reveals cancer diagnosis

Heart Radio host Jamie Theakston revealed his cancer diagnosis in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old, who presents the Heart breakfast show on weekdays with Amanda Holden, said he will be taking a break from work while he recovers.

"Hi folks, as you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal cancer," Theakston said on Instagram.

"So... I have cancer... but cancer doesn't have me! The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October.

"Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK [Jason King] and Amanda [Holden]. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.

"Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I'll have a great story to tell..."

Amanda Holden wished her colleague well in a post on Instagram.

"Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him," she said.

"Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you.. YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS," she added.

Theakston was recently encouraged to get his throat examined after his listeners noticed his voice sounded different on air.

He thanked them for urging him to get it checked in a health update on September 1.

