How to spot tonight's blue moon with a partial lunar eclipse

Across the skies on Tuesday night, a double spectacle of moon phenomena will be visible - a supermoon and a partial lunar eclipse.

Stargazers and space enthusiasts will be treated to an extra bright moon, darkened partially by the shadow of an eclipse.

But what is a supermoon, and a partial lunar eclipse - and how can you catch a glimpse of the action?

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase lines up with a particularly close orbit around Earth.

Due to the moon being full, and closer to our planet than usual, it will appear bigger and brighter in the sky - earning it the title of "supermoon".

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon.

As the partial eclipse involves blocking some of the sun's light, the moon will be slightly dimmer than a regular supermoon.

The Earth, moon and sun line up to produce a solar or lunar eclipse anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA.

This lunar eclipse is the second and final of the year after a slight darkening in March.

When will it be visible?

The moon will rise at 7:19pm BST on Tuesday evening.

The partial eclipse will begin at 3:12am BST on Wednesday morning, reaching its maximum by 3:44am BST. It will end by 4:15am BST.

A supermoon visible above Dover Castle in Kent. Credit: PA

How can I see it?

The supermoon and the eclipse will be visible with the naked eye, and no special eye protection is needed to look at it.

Those wanting to catch a closer look at the phenomenon can use binoculars and telescopes.

To watch the shadow slowly move across the moon, watch it outside for a few hours, or try to take multiple glimpses over the course of a few hours.

The best views are only possible when the skies are clear.

Andrea Bishop, Met Office spokesperson said: “Tonight, it will be cloudy in the far north but otherwise, there’s clear skies for most places so the chances of visibility are good.

"In the early hours, cloudier conditions will probably be pushing westwards across many southern areas.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...