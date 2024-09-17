Indyref left ‘overwhelmingly positive legacy’ in Scotland – Swinney

The 2014 independence referendum left an “overwhelmingly positive legacy” in Scotland, the First Minister will say on its 10-year anniversary.

On Wednesday morning, John Swinney will speak before a crowd of independence supporters in Edinburgh.

Ten years ago, Scotland voted no to independence at 55% to 45%. Mr Swinney will say the “excitement of the campaign” turned into “heartbreak as the declarations started pouring in”.

Mr Swinney will also say many representatives who did not want independence understood the Yes campaigners’ disappointment.

As a nation, we can’t just regret the things that we cannot do – it is time for us to start focusing again on the things that we can. And that is exactly what we are going to do John Swinney, First Minister

He is expected to say: “As parliament returned I spoke to many leading figures in the No campaign. They were gracious, and they were understanding, that lifelong independence campaigners like me were truly hurting at that moment.

“But when I think about those days after, of the referendum, I tell you what else I remember: it was how quickly people in the Yes campaign picked themselves up, dusted themselves down, and looked to the future with a renewed determination.

“Many of the grassroots campaign groups didn’t melt away. They stuck together, and they continued working in – and for – their communities. New friendships had been forged, and a new sense of possibility planted in the minds of thousands of people.

“That sense of empowerment resonates to this day.”

Mr Swinney will add: “And that’s why, even though I was devastated by the result, I am in no doubt that Scotland’s independence referendum has left an overwhelmingly positive legacy on our country.

“And we – the Scottish National Party – should be incredibly proud that, together, we made that happen.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney will speak to independence supporters in Edinburgh on Wednesday Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Mr Swinney will state the last decade has has been “long” and “dark”, marked with “austerity, of Brexit, of a cost-of-living crisis and a global pandemic.

He will add: “As a nation, we can’t just regret the things that we cannot do – it is time for us to start focusing again on the things that we can. And that is exactly what we are going to do.

“It starts by reawakening the sense of optimism, of hope and of possibility that was so prevalent throughout Scotland in 2014.

“We must lead by example, and we will.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will also say on Wednesday that the people of Scotland have lived through “a decade of turbulence, division and decline in our politics” since the 2014 vote.

With one eye on the Holyrood election in 2026, the Scottish Labour leader said the country can “begin the work of clearing up the mess left by the SNP” after the vote.

“This week, lots of politicians will want to focus on what happened in the past – but I want to focus on the future of Scotland and how we can make our country thrive,” he will say.

The decade since the referendum has been a decade of turbulence, division and decline in our politics Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour

“The decade since the referendum has been a decade of turbulence, division and decline in our politics.

“Whether it was the Tories at Westminster or the SNP at Holyrood, the sad fact is that the people of Scotland have been failed by their governments.

“The consequence of this is that every institution in Scotland is now weaker than when the SNP and the Tories came to power.”

Mr Sarwar will add: “After almost two decades of Tory and SNP failure, Scotland voted decisively for change on the 4th of July by delivering 37 Scottish Labour MPs.

“We now have a chance to clear up the mess that was left by the Tories and, in 2026, we hope to have the opportunity to begin the work of clearing up the mess left by the SNP.

“Because, unlike our political opponents, Scottish Labour firmly believes that Scotland’s best days lie ahead of us.

“I believe a different future is possible.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater will state her party had hoped to mark 20 years of an independent Scotland.

The need for independence is still clear to me. It is about empowering our communities and building a future that represents the hopes and values of the people of Scotland Lorna Slater, Scottish Greens

She will say: “So much has changed in the last 10 years, but I will always remember the optimism and the hope I felt that day.

“For that short 24-hour window, we had the power to take our future into our own hands.

“The last decade could have been so different, with Scotland spared the devastating impact of continued Tory rule and a disastrous Brexit that has increased prices, cost jobs and curbed our right to travel.

“The need for independence is still clear to me. It is about empowering our communities and building a future that represents the hopes and values of the people of Scotland.”

She says there are “many crucial” policy areas where Scotland does not have the power to make vital changes, adding: “The Scottish Greens will do everything we can to ensure that by the time the 20th anniversary of the day comes around, we are celebrating rather than thinking about what could have been, and are doing it in a fairer, greener and independent Scottish republic.”