Jordan Chiles has asked Switzerland's Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that stripped the gymnast of a bronze medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chiles, supported by the United States Olympic, Paralympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, filed the appeal on Monday - more than a month after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to remove her medal and award it to to Romania’s Ana Bǎrbosu instead.

Chiles initially scored 13.666, placing her fifth, behind Bǎrbosu who held the bronze medal position with a score of 13.700.

However, when US gymnastics coach Cecile Landi filed an inquiry over Chiles' difficulty score, the judges revised the score by 0.1, giving Chiles 13.766, which helped her secure the bronze.

Simone Biles, left, and Jordan Chiles, right,, of the United States, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil. Credit: AP

The win was historic – marking the first time all three positions on the Olympic podium were held by Black women.

After a hearing with Romanian officials, CAS ruled that Landi's appeal was made four seconds after the one-minute deadline for scoring inquiries and recommended keeping the original finishing order.

The International Gymnastics Federation complied and the International Olympic Committee awarded Barbosu the bronze on August 16.

The 23-year-old said the decision was "unjust" and revealed she suffered "unprompted racially driven attacks on social media".

Chiles' appeal argues that the CAS hearing violated her "right to be heard" by refusing to allow video evidence she and USA Gymnastics claim shows Landi appealed within the one-minute time limit.

The appeal also argues that Hamid G Gharavi, president of the CAS panel, has a conflict of interest due to past legal ties to Romania.

USA Gymnastics (USAG) wrote in a statement on Monday night: “(We made a) collective, strategic decision to have Jordan lead the initial filing.

"USAG is closely coordinating with Jordan and her legal team and will make supportive filings with the court in the continued pursuit of justice for Jordan.”

The appeal marks the next stage in what could be a lengthy legal battle, potentially lasting months or even years, over the gymnastics scores.

