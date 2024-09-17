Foreign Secretary David Lammy has described the Conservatives as "climate dinosaurs" as he branded the previous administration a "fossil fuel government".

The comments came during the foreign secretary's first major foreign policy speech, where he stressed taking action on the climate crisis would be central to all of the Foreign Office's work.

Speaking on the previous government's attitude to climate at Kew Gardens, he said: “They became climate dinosaurs – crashing offshore wind, blocking onshore wind, moving the goalposts on electric vehicle targets, doubling down on oil and gas, leaving British wildlife in crisis, our biodiversity declining at an unprecedented rate, our precious national parks in decline, our rivers, lakes and seas awash with toxic sewage.

“Blind (to) the opportunities of the energy transition, a fossil fuel government in a renewable age.”

Lammy promised change would come through Labour's approach after the issue of net zero became a "battleground" under the Tories.

He also announced the creation of the global Clean Power Alliance to improve renewable energy coverage worldwide.

He added that the government would end the era of “do as I say, not as I do” climate diplomacy, and it would appoint a new UK special representative for climate change and nature.

The alliance would be focused on increasing global investment, Lammy said, and widening the production and supply of minerals needed for batteries and green technology, including lithium, cobalt, and copper.

But he cautioned that the “highest environmental standards” were needed when mining them.

No members of the alliance were announced during the speech on Tuesday morning.

He went on to announce a renewed focus on biodiversity loss, with a new programme of research focusing on nature and water to be set up.

"We’re starting to develop a new programme of research into nature and water specifically, with over 100 researchers and officials having just met in Kenya to begin this agenda," he said.

The Labour MP for Tottenham cited the impact caused to the Caribbean by Hurricane Beryl in June and July this year, in which 70 people were killed and billions of pounds worth of damage was caused.

He added: “My argument to you today is that demands for action from the world’s most vulnerable, and the requirements of delivering security to British citizens are fundamentally aligned.

"The threat may not feel as urgent as a terrorist or an imperialist autocrat, but it is more fundamental. It is systemic, it is pervasive and accelerating towards us at pace.”

Responding to Lammy’s speech, shadow energy security and net zero secretary Claire Coutinho said: “Under the Conservatives, the UK built more offshore wind than any other country bar China and became one of the first countries to come off coal.

“We’re already a global leader in tackling climate change, but heaping costs on families in Britain won’t want to make other countries follow our lead.

“Businesses, energy experts, and the unions have said that Labour’s ideological approach to energy will raise bills and send businesses abroad to countries with higher emissions. That’s worse for the British economy and worse for climate change overall.”

