Prince Harry to make UK return for children's charity awards ceremony

Prince Harry is to return to the United Kingdom at the end of September when he attends a children's charity awards ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex will appear at the 2024 WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30.

It will be his first time back in the UK since his visit in May for the Invictus Games.

Harry is a patron of the charity WellChild, which aims to improve the quality of life for seriously ill children and their families.

During his visit, Harry will spend time with each award winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, before attending the ceremony itself.

He will also present the Award for Inspirational Child and deliver a speech.

"I am once again honoured to attend this year's WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs," Harry said.

"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all.

"It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."

Harry, who now lives with his family in California, had visited the UK earlier this year to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, and before that to see his father, King Charles III, soon after he made public his cancer diagnosis.

He had previously told an ITV documentary that he "won't bring" his wife, Meghan Markle, back to the UK over fears that negative tabloid narratives could lead to a knife or acid attack against her.

