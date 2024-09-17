The Princess of Wales has held her first working meeting since her cancer treatment ended.

Kate is said to have met with members of her household and staff from her early years centre at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

It is only the third time she has been mentioned in the Court Circular - the official record of royal engagements - since her health scare began at the start of the year.

The Court Circular said : “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

Last week, the Princess posted an intimate video with her family sharing she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy and was "looking forward" to returning to public duties.

The Princess with her family shared an update on her health last week Credit: Will Warr

Kate, who began cancer treatment in late February following abdominal surgery, said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

The video posted on Monday, September 9 featured an audio recording of her personal message over videos of her family filmed in Norfolk.

Kate mentioned the "relief" of having completed her treatment and said how “the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family”.

She added: “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Princess Kate and husband Prince William in Norfolk last month Credit: Will Warr

It is understood the Princess will undertake a light programme of work until the end of the year with a handful of public engagements and small meetings focused on charities and issues closest to her heart.

Kate hopes to be at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday and is working on plans for her annual Carol Concert.

New episodes of Talking Royals are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.