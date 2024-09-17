Play Brightcove video

Speaking for the first time since the second apparent assassination attempt targeting him, Donald Trump described being grabbed by Secret Service agents after they heard "four or five" gunshots.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been charged in relation to the incident on Sunday when a gunman hiding in a woodline on one of Trump's golf courses was fired at by the Secret Service while the Republican nominee was playing a round.

The gunman has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh

Trump described Sunday's events during an interview hosted by X as "quite something" but added that "it all worked out well."

"I was playing golf with some of my friends on a Sunday morning and very peaceful, very beautiful weather… and all of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five, and it sounded like bullets.

"The Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me… everybody just got into the [golf] carts, and we moved along," he said.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Trump praised the Secret Service for their protection, thanking them for doing an "excellent job".

"I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, [to] get out of [there]," he added.

He described the suspect as a "very dangerous person", but acknowledged that this assassination attempt was a "much better result" than the attack earlier this year as no bystanders were killed.

Donald Trump apparent assassination attempt: What do we know so far?

"That was some crazy day, and yesterday you had another one with a different result, actually a much better result," he said.

Appearing in federal court on Monday, the suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh's mobile phone data indicates he may have spent nearly 12 hours on Sunday near the area where he was spotted in the bushes along the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club, according to charging documents unsealed on Monday.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA