What’s the story in Balamory? returns to CBeebies after more than 20 years

The iconic children’s series 'What’s the story in Balamory?' is set to return to CBeebies after more than 20 years, BBC Children’s and Education has announced.

Originally produced between 2002 until 2005, the pastel-hued, fictional town of Balamory will make a reappearance on screen in 2026.

The two new series will once again be filmed in Scotland, whether in original location Tobermory or another Scottish location such as Rothesay.

The colourful capital of Tobermory in Scotland Credit: PA

The BBC have said it promises to be a nostalgic hit with parents who grew up watching the show themselves, as well as with their children.

Exact details of the revamp will be developed and is set to be inspired by the original family favourite.

Kate Morton, Head of Commissioning 0-6 for BBC Children’s and Education says: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

"It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”

It is expected that the new series will be set in the picturesque village of Balamory where pretty, coloured houses nestle round a charming harbour, with stories centred around a nursery school and their teacher.

BBC Children’s and Education are interested in ideas from producers where some of the original characters will be included in the series alongside a host of new faces for pre-schoolers to get to know.

The two series will consist of ten 14 minute episodes each, and further information and cast details will be announced.

