Action needed to avoid poor maternity care becoming normalised, watchdog warns

Play Brightcove video

A report from the Quality Care Commission found that 48% of maternity units received the bottom two ratings. The NHS said care 'isn't at the level' expected

Poor quality NHS maternity care will become “normalised” if action is not taken, according to the healthcare watchdog.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, which brings together the findings from 131 inspections, also highlighted that many failings identified in recent high-profile investigations into NHS maternity services are “more widespread”.

It comes after the Health Secretary described the quality of maternity care as “one of the biggest issues that keeps me awake at night worrying."

Of the 131 units inspected as part of a national programme between August 2022 and December 2023, almost half (48%) were rated as requires improvement or inadequate.

Only 4% were classed as outstanding and 48% were rated as good.

NHS maternity care has been under increased scrutiny in recent years after several high-profile inquiries, such as the Ockenden Review into more than 200 baby deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, and the investigation into maternity services in East Kent.

The CQC's Nicola Wise said commonalities between inadequate services include "poor infrastructure, poor environments and lack of safety equipment"

Play Brightcove video

The report said: “Key issues continue to impact quality and safety – and disappointingly, none of them are new.”

Nicola Wise, director of secondary and specialist care at the CQC, added: “Sadly, our latest maternity inspection programme has further evidenced the need for urgent action with continued problems indicating that the failings uncovered in recent high-profile investigations are not isolated to just a handful of individual trusts.

“Although we’ve seen examples of good care and seen hardworking, compassionate staff doing their best, we remain concerned that key issues continue to impact quality and safety.”

Incidents are poorly managed and not learned from, according to the CQC, which raised concerns “about the potential normalising of serious harm in maternity”.

Some NHS estates were described as “not fit for purpose”, lacking the “space and facilities and, in a small number of cases, appropriate levels of potentially life-saving equipment."

The CQC report says failings identified in high-profile investigations into NHS maternity services are “more widespread”. Credit: PA.

Speaking at an Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) event in London on Wednesday, Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Women deserve better – childbirth should not be something they fear or look back on with trauma.

“It is simply unacceptable that nearly half of maternity units the CQC reviewed are delivering substandard care."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...