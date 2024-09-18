M ultiple extreme weather events have unfolded across the globe in recent weeks.

Hundreds of people have died and homes and livelihoods were destroyed as catastrophic flooding, large wildfires, intense bouts of heat and drought and supercharged typhoons struck across continents, destroying homes and livelihoods.

Climate scientists have warned global warming is likely contributing to more frequent extreme weather events, with 2024 the hottest global summer on record, and rising sea temperatures driving more intense storms.

Wildfires

Firefighters in Portugal are battling to contain some 100 wildfires that have raged across the north of the country.

Hot and dry conditions sparked the blazes, which have killed at least six people, including four firefighters. Many have been forced to flee their homes and more than 50 have been injured.

Active outbreaks of wildfires in Peru have led to the deaths of at least 15 people since July.

A wildfire consumes a rural area in Varzea Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Credit: AP

Blazes have also broken out in Brazil's Brasilia National Park. The fire was started by human activity, according to police, but weather conditions caused it to quickly spread.

Wildfires have also raged in southern California. On Sunday, more than 8,000 people battled three large outbreaks, with the largest forcing around 10,000 people to evacuate.

Members of Riverside County Cal Fire walk up a hillside while battling in California. Credit: AP

Flooding

More than 500 people have been killed in south east Asia, after Typhoon Yagi combined with seasonal monsoon rains triggered catastrophic floods and landslide.

Myanmar was particularly badly affected, with Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and the Philippines also in its path.

A boy wades through a flooded road, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Credit: AP

Storm Boris swept through central Europe this week brought widespread flooding which has killed at least 17 people across Poland, Romania, Austria and the Czech Republic.

In Italy, the country's National Civil Protection Service has also issued yellow alerts for nearly 50 regions tomorrow, warning there is a risk of storms, landslides and floods.

A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic. Credit: AP

Parts of the US state of North Carolina have also been struck by flooding, with 20 inches (50cm) of rain falling in some areas.

In Nigeria, severe rains caused a major dam to collapse on September 10, killing 30 people and displacing a million.

Houses and buildings are partially submerged following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Credit: AP

Drought

As wildfires rage in Brasilia National Park, Brazil is also enduring its worst drought since records began more than seven decades ago, affecting almost 60% of the country.

Authorities said water levels of the Paraguay River fell to their lowest point in 120 years.

Low water levels on a river in Lambare, Paraguay. Credit: AP

Severe drought in Zimbabwe and Namibia has prompted governments to plan to slaughter hundreds of wild animals, including elephants, to help feed those struggling to afford food.

