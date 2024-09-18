An eight-year-old girl has been found unharmed after driving her mother’s car for nearly 13 miles to a supermarket.

The girl, from Ohio in the US, drove her mother’s SUV to a Target store, and only hit one object - a postbox - on the way.

She was reported missing around 9am on Sunday, her family said they had last seen her at home about two hours earlier.

Police launched an investigation after reports of a small child driving on a nearby road.

The SUV was found in the car park of the store, nearly 13 miles (21 kilometres) from her home in Bedford.

Police found the girl by herself inside the store.

She told officers she had hit a postbox while driving but provided no other details about her trip.

The girl is too young to face criminal charges, police said.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Bedford Police said on Facebook: "Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She’s now home safe.

"Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...