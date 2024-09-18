Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Antoine Allen speaks to Anthony Joshua about his upcoming world heavyweight title match

Adverts, sponsorship deals, and Saudi Arabian funding could make Anthony Joshua Britain's richest sportsman if he beats IBF world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley on Saturday.

But when ITV News asked the athlete in an interview whether his goal is to become boxing's first billionaire one day, Joshua responded: "Money, that's just greed."

He continued: "If I got it, I would take it but it make me. It won't make my son anymore proud or less prouder of who I am, if I'm honest.

"If I become a billionaire, that just means I can help more people."

Joshua is facing Dubois in front of a British record crowd of 96,000, with the aim of fighting the winner of Tyson Fury's December rematch with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk.

But the fight comes after a series of recent losses - one to Andy Ruiz Junior and two to Usyk.

Despite this, Joshua insisted he was "ready", adding: "I believe in myself, I believe I can do it."

Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius in August 2023. Credit: PA

Addressing his losses, Joshua said: "I wanted to get better, what I depended on wasn't good enough, so I went to school again - I took two steps back to rebuild again basically.

"I started boxing pretty late and my entry into boxing was like straight away to the European, World Championships and Olympics.

"I was doing pretty well, but I realised there's one thing getting there, it's hard to stay in there.

"So I thought if I'm going to stay here, I need to set my game up."

He admitted he should have gone "under the radar" to rebuild his boxing technique, but pressure from promoters and investors kept him in the ring.

Despite the criticism, Joshua is determined to join boxing greats such as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield by becoming world heavyweight champion for the third time.

"Legacy is important. Legacy lives on beyond your existence.

"But for me, as a competitor, it doesn't mean much because I just want to win.

"The stuff that comes after is brilliant, but it doesn't change me much as a person."

The 34-year-old is not underestimating his 27-year-old opponent who has won 21 fights - 20 by KO and only losing two.

The pair had a tense exchange during their Gloves Off interview, with Joshua squaring up to Dubois.

"He's a fighter, He's ready. Just don't let anyone take an inch because they'll end up taking a mile," he said.

"You got to really put your foot down sometimes and let someone know I ain't here to play games. Watch yourself."

