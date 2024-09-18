Italy’s 1990 World Cup star Salvatore Schillaci dies aged 59

Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci, the star of Italy’s home World Cup in 1990, has died aged 59.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed Schillaci's death on Wednesday morning.

The striker, who played for clubs Messina, Juventus and Inter Milan, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022.

Salvatore Schillaci celebrates goal during Italy's win over Argentina in 1990 World Cup. Credit: PA

Gabriele Gravina, the president of the FIGC, said: “His face was a symbol of shared joy (and) will forever remain a common heritage of Italian football.

“Toto was a great footballer, a tenacious symbol of will and redemption, he was able to thrill the Azzurri fans because his football was full of passion.

"And it was precisely this indomitable spirit that made him appreciated by everyone and will make him immortal.”

His family announced last week he had been admitted to hospital.

People wishing to say a final farewell can visit the Renza Barbera stadium in his hometown of Palermo until Thursday, his family said.

Precise timings will be shared by the city officials.

The statement concluded: “Ciao Totò you will forever be in our hearts."

